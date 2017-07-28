Here Comes the Bride ... and the Fat Cat! 35-Lb. Feline Graces Couple's Wedding Photos (See Pics)

We’ve heard of brides being upstaged on their wedding day, but never quite like this.

Vito the 35-lb. orange tabby cat (formerly known as Symba the Tubby Tabby at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C.) had a reputation that preceded him. So as the cat’s owners Kiah Berkeley and Peter Sorkin prepared for their wedding shoot, their photographer Kristi Odom inquired about including him, reports ABC News.

“It was actually Kristi’s idea,” Berkeley, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, said. “She said she knew we had a fantastically, fat cat and she thought it’d be a great idea to get some pictures with him.”

Odom snapped away, commemorating the couple’s special day in a very special way.

“We wished that we could’ve included him in our wedding because everybody loves him and would’ve thought it was hilarious, but we got married two hours away,” Berkeley told ABC News. “We love the pictures. As soon as we get the raw images back from [the photographer], we are going to blow a bunch up and hang them on the wall.”

In the meantime, Berkeley says Vito is on a diet and she believes he’s lost some weight already. No matter how many pounds this pussycat loses, we suspect there will always be enough kitty love to go around.