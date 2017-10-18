Family Dog Endures Rattlesnake Bite to Save Boy

Nala hasn’t been awarded a medal for her bravery, but she has received plenty of healing hugs.

On Sunday, the family dog risked her life to save 10-year-old owner Cole Lewis and his mom. The trio were on a walk in their Lancaster, California, neighborhood when an agitated rattlesnake appeared in their path. Nala immediately leapt in front of Cole and his mom to protect them from the reptile.

The snake shot forward to bite and struck the boxer dog on the nose before slinking off.

“She waited until we were safe. She stood her ground. She didn’t like whimper or anything when she got bit,” Cole told KABC.

After saving her humans from a snake bite, Nala was now the one who need rescuing.

Cole’s stepdad, Anthony Borquez, rushed Nala to an emergency animal hospital, hoping the whole way that they would be able to help the dog in time.

“When my son had told me it was light green, I knew that it was a Mojave green (snake) and they’re extremely poisonous, way more so than a diamondback,” Borquez said.

The family’s quick reaction saved Nala’s life. The boxer is currently under the care of the animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Nala’s bite is one of roughly 150 snake bites the hospital treats each year. Veterinarians see the most bites in spring and fall, when snakes are more active. To prevent further injury, the family plans to stay away from the desert area where they encountered the snake.

Cole and his parents are now focused on paying off Nala’s $4,000 medical bill — they started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs — and welcoming the courageous canine home.

“She saved my life, and I just want to hang out with her now because she’s my hero,” Cole said.