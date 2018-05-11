Family of 5 Chased by Cheetahs After Getting Out of Their Car in Safari Park

A family of five visiting the Netherlands’ Beekse Bergen Safari Park got a little too close to the wildlife on Thursday, running for their lives as a pack of cheetahs chased them back to their car.

In a video distributed by Dutch company FPE Humor and shared by Good Morning America in the clip below, the mother and father can be seen sweeping up their young children and fleeing for safety as the large cats surround them and lunge at them.

Perhaps the most terrifying moment? When the mom, carrying her small child, makes it to her car seconds after a cheetah pounces towards her.

The entire petrifying scene was filmed by safari-goers in the car behind them, who repeatedly shout “What the f—” as they watch the impending attack.

Prior to being surrounded by cheetahs, the parents had exited their vehicle to get a closer look at a family of resting cheetahs. They then returned to their car, drove up the road, and exited with their kids to walk the heather fields — where the cheetahs followed suit.

A Beekse Bergen Safari Park spokesman told Dutch broadcaster NOS that they make it clear it is strictly forbidden to leave a vehicle on the park’s premises. “We inform visitors about the risks in several languages throughout the park,” the spokesman said.

On GMA Friday, host Robin Roberts watched the video live, screaming “stay in your car” as she watched the scene unfold.

Added co-host Michael Strahan: “I’ve been on safari. I’m scared to use the bathroom by myself! It’s that scary.”