Meet the One Dog You Have to Follow on Facebook: Lolly!

We know you love your Doug the Pug and Manny the Frenchie, but have you met Lolly?

The 7-year-old “LollyDoodle” — a.k.a. poodle mix — lives in California with mom Lisa Lillien (Hungry Girl) and dad Dan Schneider. And in just two years on Facebook, she’s dropped hundreds of hilarious videos for her 180k fans in which she talks (yes, talks!) about everything from tooth brushing and chew toys to Halloween costumes and pop culture moments. Her best celeb moment? Meeting Ariana Grande — and licking her nose!

Though she has an adopted Maine Coon brother and some bunny siblings, too, she really is the star of the show at home. Get to know her better in the clip above, and check her out on Facebook and Instagram @ReallyLolly.