Dogs are man’s best friend, and sometimes they are heroes to the whole world, too.

Megan Leavey is an inspiring look at how canines can change our lives on a personal and global level.

The film, based on the true story of a former U.S. Marine corporal, follows Leavey, portrayed by House of Cards actress Kate Mara, as she is assigned to the K-9 unit and partnered with an aggressive and intelligent German shepherd named Rex. Together the pair serves two deployments, completing over 100 missions, and forms a deep bond based on trust, respect and love.

This devoted relationship leads Leavey to a different kind of fight, as she works to adopt Rex after he is retired from active duty.

In this exclusive clip from the film, viewers get a first look at the strong, special and sometimes even humorous bond Leavey and Rex shared.

Megan Leavey premieres in theaters on June 9.