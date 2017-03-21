EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres Has Her Own Pet Show and it Stars Her Cats and Dogs!

A big dream for many pets is not to end up on on the big screen nor the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but on Ellen.

The daytime talk show is a mecca of adorable animal videos and furry guests, so it makes sense that Ellen DeGeneres is branching out with a show that is all fluff all the time.

Ellen Digital Ventures in partnership with Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content is happy to announce “Ellen’s Pet Dish.”

The new show is a 12-week digital series created by DeGeneres, which will premiere on ellentube.com and Ellen’s Youtube Channel on March 22.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She Forgot ID At ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom’ Reception

“Ellen’s Pet Dish” is an animated series which stars cartoon versions of the comedian’s own animals, giving us a peek into what these pampered pets do when DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are out of the house.

The answer? Watch Ellen, of course! Along with having some hilarious and complex conversation for cats and dogs.

PEOPLE Pets has a sneak peek at the first episode of “Ellen’s Pet Dish”, which shows off some of the sass and bark-out-loud moments you can expect from the series.