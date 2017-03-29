EXCLUSIVE: Animal Rights Icon Jane Goodall Will Receive Lifetime Leadership Honor from DVF Awards

Renowned primatologist and dedicated animal activist Dr. Jane Goodall is being honored by The DVF Awards for her innumerable contributions to the world.

On April 6, Dr. Goodall will receive the Lifetime Leadership Award at this year’s DVF awards. The annual DVF Awards were started by Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation as a way to celebrate women who have committed their lives to transforming the world for the better. The Lifetime Leadership Award in particular is given to women who have shown constant courage, inspiration, passion and power in their personal and professional lives.

Dr. Goodall is certainly worthy of this accolade. The primatologist transformed the way countless people think about animals and our responsibility as humans to conserve and protect our Earth and its creatures. Through her eloquence and perseverance, Dr. Goodall has saved numerous primates and has helped keep them from the brink of extinction. Her Roots & Shoots program has aided hundreds of thousands of children in close to 100 countries receive the resources and encouragement they need to make the world a better place for all.

This list of accomplishments is just a slice of what Dr. Goodall has done and continues to do, actions which serve as a constant inspiration for young women interested in working in science. With a resume like this, it is not surprising that Furstenberg chose her as one of this year’s DVF Award honorees, which also includes Karlie Kloss, Louise Dube, Baljeet Sandhu and Yoani Sanchez.

Along with receiving the Lifetime Leadership Award, Dr. Goodall will also get $50,000 to continue her charitable work.