Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Dog Copper, Including What Happened to His Paw

Bachelor Nation was on edge Monday night, when Rachel Lindsay hinted to Peter that their one-on-one date was about to become the often dramatic two-on-one … but then we met the other “man” vying for Rachel’s heart.

It was her adorable dog Copper!

The pup arrived in his own limo, hopping up to his mom and into our hearts. And while Peter made a superb first impression, it seems Copper is now the early front-runner for the final rose.

My final rose pick. https://t.co/Z2huaRW00S — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) May 30, 2017

Hopefully this a sign that a dog-based Bachelor show is on the horizon; one where all the contestants have dogs and can only date the Bachelor/Bachelorette if their dogs get along.

Until this dream comes true, we are focused on finding out as much as we can about Rachel’s dreamy dog. Here’s what we’ve dug up on Copper so far.

He is Rachel’s best friend, obviously.

"My best friend can be a tough critic!" – Rachel

☺️#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Fw4rz4Siil — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 30, 2017

He is wearing a cast because he broke his toe “jumping off something.”

Inquiring minds want to know what happened to Copper…he broke his toe jumping off something #theBachelorette https://t.co/dl1kTnC1Xb — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) May 30, 2017

He works to keep his gloriously fluffy coat in check.

Somebody behaved for their haircut today 🐶✂️#CopperAsh #dog❤️ #nofilter A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

The party Copper, Peter and Rachel attended was a mini West Coast follow-up to the giant BarkFest party BarkBox hosts in N.Y.C. every year.

You can get the rose bouquet toy Copper enjoyed on the show for your own pup, to show he’ll always be your final rose pick.



The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.