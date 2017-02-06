Evanger's Recalls Hunk of Beef Dog Food After Barbiturates Found in Batch Kills Dog

Evanger’s Cat and Dog Food of Wheeling, Illinois, is voluntary calling back several lots of its Hunk of Beef dog food after one of the batches tested positive for the barbiturate Pentobarbital.

According to the company, the affected meat came from one supplier, with whom it has since terminated its relationship. The meat that tested positive for Pentobarbital was potentially used in five lots of 12-ounce cans of Hunk of Beef dog food. Evanger’s is recalling all cans that have barcodes that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and end in 20109. All of the cans were packaged in June 2016 and expire in June 2020.

It is likely that many dogs have already eaten this food without issue, but five dogs have fallen ill and one has died from eating food from the 1816E06HB13 lot, leading Evanger’s to voluntary recall this lot and others it thinks could be affected.

This is the company’s first recall in its 82 years of business. All of the company’s meat comes from USDA approved suppliers. In a press release, the USDA said it plans to investigate the facility that provided the meat and how this drug entered the meat supply.

If your dog has eaten from any of the lots listed above and shows signs of drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance or nausea, take them to a vet immediately.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.