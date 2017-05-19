People

Wild Animals

We're Observing #EndangeredSpeciesDay with Photos of Cute Baby Animals — and Info on How to Help Them

By @mylomickey

Posted on

Getty

Who can resist a photo of a baby gorilla? No one we’ve ever met.

Animals with similar magnetism are flooding the Internet right now in honor of #EndangeredSpeciesDay, and while it’s an excuse to look at photos of adorable animals, it’s also a stoic reminder of how much better our world is with them in it.

Endangered.org says the day was created in 2006 by the U.S. Congress, to celebrate our nation’s wildlife and wild places. Nature conservancies and various organizations are sharing sweet photos today to remind humans of just how many animals are in trouble, and that we need to work together to keep these critters alive.

All the cuties below are endangered — less than 3,000 Western lowland gorillas (above) call Earth home — so remember their names, click on their photos, and learn how you can help save them and so many others from extinction.

Cuddly orangutans, swift foxes and more need your help, so jump to it.

Sumatran orangutan

Sea otter

Today is #endangeredspeciesday. Thousands of species that call our blue spaces home are endangered, including many that don't receive the same 'air time' as some of their more famous watery cousins. The humble (and awesome) sea otter is listed by the IUCN as endangered, suffering a population decline of more than 50% over the last 45 years. Sea otters have a life span of 15 years, are skilled marine foragers (urchins, clams, rock crabs) and hunt up to a kilometre from shore, to a depth of 30m! While the worldwide population continues to decline, there are a few pockets of stability and, in protected areas, even population growth – which might be why this guy looks so happy! #conservation #exploration #adventure #endangeredspeciesday #seaotter #wild #underwater #marinelife #endangered #sea #ocean #oceanographicmag 📸 by @sosotters

Swift fox

Today is #EndangeredSpeciesDay . . Species protection is a cornerstone of conservation. Slowing, and ultimately reversing, the current trend of species loss is one of the greatest conservation challenges we face in Canada. As the number of Canada’s IUCN Red List species continues to grow, we find ourselves with 40 species that are now more endangered than the giant panda. The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has an important role to play in protecting Canada’s IUCN Red List species, particularly those in southern Canada that are most threatened by habitat loss. This is the swift fox. Although no longer extirpated, there are very low numbers of this species in the wild and are an endangered species in Canada. Habitat protection is one of the most important ways to ensure this animal's long-term survival. NCC's landscape-approach conservation in prairie areas such as the Sage Creek Uplands of Alberta and Saskatchewan's Frenchman River is helping with that. . #endangeredspecies #swiftfox #fox #habitatprotection #habitatconservation #iucnredlist #habitatloss #ncc #natureconservancyofcanada

Spotted owls

Monk seal

Asiatic lions

Sea turtles

It's #endangeredspeciesday and today we want to celebrate the Kemp's ridley, the most endangered sea turtle species. What's their biggest threat? Incidental capture in fishing gear, including trawls, hook-and-line, gill nets and dredging. We happen to have two Kemp's ridley patients currently in our care: Nigel and Chum – both were caught hook-and-line. Luckily for these two, they were caught by benevolent fisherman who, instead of throwing the turtles back with the hook still intact, called South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Sea Turtle Care Center – some Kemp's ridley turtles aren't so lucky! Here at our hospital, we do what we can to keep these amazing creatures on our planet, but it's no small feat – they need everyone's help! So if you're out fishing, be sure to use bycatch reduction devices like turtle excluders. If you happen to catch a Kemp's ridley on hook-and-line, don't throw it back. Be a hero to a little Kemp's ridley and call DNR for help at: (800) 922-5431 #protectwhatyoulove

Asian elephants

Columbia basin pygmy rabbit

It’s Endangered Species Day in the U.S. and in honor of the more than 1,200 federally recognized endangered species, we are highlighting a few that The Nature Conservancy has helped play a role in protecting, beginning with the Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit. The Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife runs a recovery program to bring these sagebrush-eating, mango-sized rabbits back from the edge of extinction by allowing bunnies to grow in enclosures safe from predators. Once mature, a team of biologists, volunteers, and Conservancy staff wrangle the rabbits and release them onto Conservancy land in the Beezley Hills in Washington where they contribute to the biodiversity of the region. Support wildlife near you at nature.org @conserve_wa #EndangeredSpeciesDay #nature #northwestnature

Rhino

Vaquita

