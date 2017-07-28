Emily VanCamp is lending her voice to some creatures that can’t speak for themselves.

The Revenge alum – and star of upcoming drama The Resident – tells PEOPLE exclusively that she’s partnered up with the World Wildlife Fund and Tiger Beer to help create awareness of the diminishing tiger population in the wild.

“The fact that these tigers could potentially disappear is heartbreaking,” VanCamp, 31, says.

On Saturday, VanCamp will join a number of other celebrities – like Megan Fox – in celebrating Global Tiger Day and participating in the #3890Tigers social media campaign, which highlights the world’s last 3,890 wild tigers. VanCamp has deleted her profile picture on all her social media profiles to mirror the disappearance of tigers in the wild.

“I’ve worked with the World Wildlife Fund before,” says VanCamp, who launched the organization’s Hands Off My Parts campaign in 2013 with now-fiancé Josh Bowman. “The illegal wildlife trade is awful and we need to start really protecting these animals and also supporting the rangers who are out on the front lines endangering themselves to protect the animals.”

She adds, “I’m definitely passionate about it. The statistics specifically for tigers are really frightening. I think there’s been a 96 percent decline in the wild tiger population in the last 100 years. Basically, my children might not live in a world where wild tigers exist and that’s really frightening.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch These Tigers Knock A Drone Out Of The Air

Additionally, Tiger Beer has kicked off a multi-year partnership with the WWF aimed at doubling the tiger population by 2022, the next zodiac year of the tiger. The company has already donated $1 million to WWF’s conservation efforts, and will match up to $25,000 of donations made to WWF’s Back a Ranger program through Aug. 31 of this year.

RELATED: Celeb Quotes of the Day: Miranda Lambert, Sarah Hyland & More

VanCamp – who grew up in the country around farms, and whose sister is a veterinarian – praises the inclusiveness of the campaign, explaining, “The beautiful thing about social media nowadays is that everyone has a voice and everyone can continue to bring up these issues if they’re passionate about it.”