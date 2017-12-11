Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Evacuate Pets from California Home as Fires Close In

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi aren’t taking any chances with their pets’ safety.

On Sunday, DeGeneres announced that the couple evacuated their pets from their home near Santa Barbara, California, because of the Thomas Fire.

The daytime show host Tweeted, “Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.”

The Thomas Fire is one of several active wildfires in California causing evacuations, road closures, property damage and other devastation. This fire is now threatening Santa Barbara County, including the city Carpinteria, where DeGeneres and de Rossi have an $18.6 million home, according to E! News.

The couple shares six pets together: three rescue cats and three dogs. All of the animals, now in a safe place, are featured on DeGeneres’ animated YouTube series Ellen’s Pet Dish.

“Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety,” DeGeneres Tweeted later. “I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire.”