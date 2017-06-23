People

Zoo Animals

WATCH: Two Zoo Elephants Save Drowning Calf in Seconds

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Elephants never forget to take care of their own.

Cameras at the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea, caught an amazing moment in the zoo’s elephant exhibit recently.

According to ABC News, an elephant calf was playing beside the pool in the enclosure when it suddenly slipped in. In the footage you can see the baby elephant struggling to get out of the pool — and that’s when the two adult elephants step in.

Together the older, wise elephants are able to step into the pool and carefully guide the panicking calf to safety.

Thanks to the quick, collected thinking of the pachyderm pair, the calf walked away from the incident uninjured.