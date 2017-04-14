Easter Grass, Eggs, Flowers: The Pet Health Hazards You Need to Watch Out For on Easter

Easter is almost here, which means everyone is talking bunnies, but it’s important to think of other animals during this holiday.

Everyday objects used in your Easter celebration can be extremely harmful to cats, dogs and other pets. To help protect your furry loved ones, Trupanion, a provider of pet insurance, has put together a list of the seemingly harmless things you need to watch for. Egg hunts, Easter baskets or even family brunch could lead to a trip to the vet if you don’t keep an eye on your pet.

Make sure your pet stays away from these Easter goodies, and everyone is sure to enjoy this hoppy holiday without issue.

Easter Lilies: A popular flower during this Spring holiday, lilies are incredibly toxic for cats. One chomp of this flower can make your kitty very sick, leading to kidney failure and death if left untreated. Make sure to keep these blooms out of reach and take your cat to the vet if you see them vomiting, drooling or acting unusually lethargic.

Easter Basket Grass: The plastic grass used to fill in Easter baskets can look tasty to pets, even though it’s plastic. If ingested, this decoration can lead to intestinal obstructions or get wrapped around your animal’s tongue. As a substitute, Trupanion recommends using paper grass or tissue paper.

Chocolate Bunnies: As many dog owners know, chocolate is toxic to dogs and other pets. When you are hiding Easter baskets, make sure they are put somewhere your pup won’t find it first.

Eggs: Another hidden delight could be a hidden hazard for your pet. Make sure to keep track of hidden hard boiled eggs, because the ingestion of spoiled eggs can lead to stomach problems for your pet. If you are using plastic eggs, make sure to put your pet in a safe space during the hunt. Plastic eggs can easily break into little shards that can cause injury if swallowed.

Brunch Food: It’s always tempting to feed your pet from the table, but avoid the urge. Many human foods are too rich for your pet, especially ham. Ham’s high amount of fat and salt can lead to diarrhea, panting, vomiting and thirst.