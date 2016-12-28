Everyone Is Waiting for the Arrival of Two Eaglets in Florida: Watch the Livestream!

The eagle has (almost) landed.

The Internet is glued to an eagle cam streaming live from Fort Myers, Florida, where an eagle named Harriet is awaiting the arrival of two eaglets.

Tampa’s Fox 13 reports that Harriet, with the help of her partner M15, laid the eggs on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25. Eagles average a 35-day incubation period and require 105-degree heat to develop, so M15 and Harriet have been taking turns sitting on the nest.

According to Dick Pritchett Real Estate, which is running the livestream, Harriet has been using the same next since 2006, but gained notoriety in October 2012, when millions of viewers watched her and her former partner Ozzie raise two eaglets. The next year they returned and hatched another two eaglets, though one died 41 days after birth. It was a similar scene in 2014 when the couple welcomed two eaglets and lost one about one month after hatching. Then sadly, Ozzie passed away in 2015 from injuries sustained during a fight.

However, Harriet soon met M15 and the pair welcomed two eaglets in January of 2016.

There are three camera angles on the Dick Pritchett website, none of which can be seen or heard by the subjects. The website also has a lot of helpful information on distinguishing Harriet and M15 from one another, and details of the eagle mating process and incubation period. Those who want even more of Harriet and M15 can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.