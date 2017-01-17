Duke Students Raise Money for Stray Campus Cat’s Vet Care

A pair of Duke University students are doing something really sweet for Peaches.

Anna Matthews and Anna Li set up a fundraiser for the feline — a beloved local stray — who seemed a little worse for wear after a recent snowstorm, according to the Duke Chronicle, which first reported the story.

“In the interest of keeping her healthy so she can live a long life (and also for the safety of students who interact with her), we would like to take her to the veterinarian to get rabies vaccinated, a physical exam, among other things (there have been concerns that she may also have stomach worms),” says a message on a GoFundMe page created on Jan. 11. “This fund is to cover her veterinary bills and any potential medications we may have to give her. No contribution is too small, and any extra money will go towards her insurance for the future. Thank you so much!”

The page has raised more than $100 of a $300 goal, which will make the vet visit happen.

“What you end up worrying about is an amalgamation of factors — cold weather, disease, worms, other animals — and if the cats eat rotting food, they can get parasites,” Matthews told the Chronicle, adding that another campus cat died last year “probably due to a mix of disease and worms and just stress of cold weather.”

In a private Facebook group called Caretakers of Peaches (The Calico Cat), Li said she left a container of food next to the house where Peaches hangs out, and encouraged other students to fill it.

“If you’re walking by and her food looks low feel free to add some to her bowl and just reseal the container so the food stays fresh,” she wrote. She also added that she’s hoping to raise funds to take a second campus stray, named MammaBear, to the vet, too.

To help the students care for the campus cats, visit their GoFundMe page.