'Crazy Cat Lady?' Drew Barrymore Adopts 3 Kittens Despite Initially Planning on Rescuing Just One

Drew Barrymore is expanding her family by three!

The actress, 42, shared a photo of her new kittens on Instagram Wednesday, admitting that she hadn’t expected her family to grow so large.

Barrymore adopted three kittens, all female and one for herself and each of her two daughters, 5-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie.

“If you can believe, my daughters and I went to rescue a cat and came home with three kittens in need,” she wrote in the caption. “#thekitties #rescue #christmasmiracle or I just became the crazy cat lady? Names are (from left to right) LUCKY (Olive’s cat) PEACH (Frankie’s cat) FERN (mine) all females #GIRLGANG.”

Lucky, Peach and Fern aren’t the first pets to enter the Barrymore family. The kittens also join the Santa Clarita Diet star’s dog, Douglas, who was a rescue from the San Fernando Valley in California.

Barrymore shares photos of her dog frequently on Instagram, recently writing a post in support of the ASPCA in early December after fires and floods ravaged California and left many pets homeless.

“#holidayawareweek@aspca this is my Douglas,” she wrote in the caption. “He is a rescue from the San Fernando Valley. With all fires and floods and tragedy that have changed the lives of people overnight in our country, many people have pets that are family members as well. Animals need us too.”

She continued, “I am putting this in here because I support this amazing organization and they need all the resources they can get, from a year of such difficulty and overwhelming disasters. Please give any time or money you can give to help take care of our pets. They take care of us right back!”