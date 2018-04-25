Dr. Dame Daphne Sheldrick, Beloved Wildlife Conservationist and Champion of Elephants Everywhere, Dies

Dr. Dame Daphne Sheldrick D.B.E dedicated her life to making the world a little kinder to animals.

During her over 60 years protecting the world’s creatures, particularly threatened species in Africa, Sheldrick inspired countless other conservationists, including Kristin Davis.

Sheldrick died on April 12 after losing her battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren. She is also survived by a group of thriving, orphaned elephants, who were given a second chance at life thanks to her care.

The animal lover was the first person to hand raise a newborn elephant and rhino, progressive work that has gone on to help others successfully save hundreds of young elephants in need of help before making it on their own in the wild.

With her husband David Sheldrick, who died in 1977, the Kenya native helped forge the country’s largest national park, Tsavo East, and protected countless animals living inside its boundaries.

In an effort to protect all elephants, not just those in the park, Shelkirk founded The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in memory of her husband to raise awareness about the need for elephant and rhino conservation.

This selfless work made Sheldrick not only a favorite among elephants, but among animal lovers all over the world too. She was decorated in 1989 by Queen Elizabeth II for her strides in wildlife conservation and has had her stories told in documentaries, magazines and books across the globe.

“She was a national treasure and a conservation icon. Daphne passed away the evening of the 12th April after a long battle with breast cancer, a battle she finally lost. Her legacy is immeasurable and her passing will reverberate far and wide because the difference she has made for conservation in Kenya is unparalleled,” Sheldrick’s daughter Angela Sheldrick said in a statement to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

“She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten, and this is what Daphne drew the most comfort from in her final weeks; knowing that her memory and work would continue with the tiny steps of baby elephants for generations to come and that the work that she pioneered has been able to achieve so much for wildlife and wild places throughout Kenya.”