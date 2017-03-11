People

Pets

Behind the Scenes on Doug the Pug's Amazing Beauty and the Beast Reenactment (If You Haven't Seen It, You Have to Watch!)

By

Posted on

We always knew Doug the Pug was a dog of many talents, but seeing him play both Belle and the Beast in his new reenactment of Beauty and the Beast takes things to a whole new level.

Doug — the pint-sized social media star — and his owner Leslie Mosier popped into a landmark mansion on the Nashville campus of her alma mater, Belmont University, to film a short that features dog as the movie’s title characters, set to the famous theme song.

“I’ve been wanting to do a Beauty and the Beast video since we started making videos of Doug,” Mosier tells PEOPLE. “So obviously when I saw the live-action film was coming out, I was like, if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it big.”

Mosier rounded up “the most realistic looking props” on Amazon, grabbed toddler-sized costumes for Doug (he’s a 2T, for those wondering) and put him in wigs to complete the looks.

“He’s abnormally chill,” Mosier admits. “He wags his tail when we put a costume on him. I swear he knows we’re in filming mode when we’re shooting. He’s a little actor.”

Mosier recruited her boyfriend Rob to shoot and edit the film — shooting took a day, editing less than one hour — and asked friend and The Voice runner-up Meghan Linsey to record a cover of the iconic theme.

They sat on the finished product for a few weeks, waiting “until the time was right,” Mosier says. Now, with all of the hype surrounding the film, “It’s definitely gotten a lot of steam pretty quickly,” she says. “We’re excited — it’s nice to see the Internet like what we’re doing.”