Behind the Scenes on Doug the Pug's Amazing Beauty and the Beast Reenactment (If You Haven't Seen It, You Have to Watch!)

We always knew Doug the Pug was a dog of many talents, but seeing him play both Belle and the Beast in his new reenactment of Beauty and the Beast takes things to a whole new level.

Doug — the pint-sized social media star — and his owner Leslie Mosier popped into a landmark mansion on the Nashville campus of her alma mater, Belmont University, to film a short that features dog as the movie’s title characters, set to the famous theme song.

“I’ve been wanting to do a Beauty and the Beast video since we started making videos of Doug,” Mosier tells PEOPLE. “So obviously when I saw the live-action film was coming out, I was like, if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it big.”

Mosier rounded up “the most realistic looking props” on Amazon, grabbed toddler-sized costumes for Doug (he’s a 2T, for those wondering) and put him in wigs to complete the looks.

“He’s abnormally chill,” Mosier admits. “He wags his tail when we put a costume on him. I swear he knows we’re in filming mode when we’re shooting. He’s a little actor.”

Mosier recruited her boyfriend Rob to shoot and edit the film — shooting took a day, editing less than one hour — and asked friend and The Voice runner-up Meghan Linsey to record a cover of the iconic theme.

They sat on the finished product for a few weeks, waiting “until the time was right,” Mosier says. Now, with all of the hype surrounding the film, “It’s definitely gotten a lot of steam pretty quickly,” she says. “We’re excited — it’s nice to see the Internet like what we’re doing.”