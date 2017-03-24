PHOTOS: These Ducks Say ‘Do the Right Thing, Don’t Feed Us Bread’

Information can change your life — and in some cases, make you feel hopelessly uninformed.

That’s what happened to many people on Twitter this week after spotting a photo of a duck-adorned sign that says:

Thank you for not feeding us bread.

Bread makes us ill, as it does not contain the right nutrition or calories that we need to keep us warm in winter.

Rotting bread pollutes our water and causes nasty surface algae, which kills our fish and gives us disease. It also makes our water smell.

We do like:

Half cut seedless grapes, Cooked Rice, Birdseed (any type of mix), Peas, Corn, Oats, Chopped lettuce

I'VE BEEN FEEDING DUCKS BREAD THIS WHOLE TIME IM SO ASHAMED IM SUCH A MONSTER pic.twitter.com/dzyicjJc7Q — d (@proudsIytherin) March 22, 2017

The photo traveled wide through the Twitter-sphere — “I am a duck murderer,” said one user — and we’re assuming people across the world promptly kicked themselves for tossing ducks bread as a snack (we’ve all done it).

Listen, what’s done is done, and now you know.

We scoured Instagram for ducks who are pumped that someone put the word out to do the right thing. Put that unwanted crust in the trash, and next time, try tossing some of the tasty treats mentioned above.

Just don’t do it.

Somebody got a bit #muddy in the #garden #duck #ducks #muscovyduck #instahappy #instagood #picoftheday A post shared by Chloe Wood (@wanderer_chloe) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

This is a bread-free zone.

This picture always cracks me up, that angry duck at the back lol #naturephotography #nature #ducks #funny #photography #animals #winter A post shared by Eviechi (@eviechi_) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

FREEZE! Is that bread?

#ducks My baby ducklings are all grown up, they visit me often, I can't help give them a little treats A post shared by Susan Fan-Brown (@susanfanbrown) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Nonchalantly walking away from your evil baked goods.

Take your bread elsewhere, buddy.

You and your bread are so basic.

Even though lifting your bath has caused me to be a Wee crooked, broken Quine I cant get over how cute Emma and Kelly would look with top hats on 🎩🎩 #Emma #Kelly #runnerducks #indianrunnerducks #ducks #poultry #tophat #hats A post shared by Marina Taylor (@wallaceandmazzy) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Back off, bread.

To read more about why you shouldn’t feed waterfowl bread, visit the Audubon Society’s website.