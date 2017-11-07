52 Dogs, Including Paralyzed Pups, Rescued from Hoarding Situation in Rural Illinois

It started with a lucky 13 dogs and grew to be 52.

According to NBC Chicago, the South Suburban Humane Society was called in to help rescue 13 dogs from an animal hoarding situation in Peotone, Illinois, last week.

On Friday, Humane Society staffers were asked to return to the same home after even more neglected dogs were found on the premises. Overall, between several return trips to the same residence, the shelter saved 52 dogs, all smaller breeds.

Since many of the animals, who range in age from 4 weeks old to 10 years old, weren’t cared for properly, they are suffering from a variety of health issues, including malnutrition, eye aliments, paralyzed limbs and under socialization.

Of all the dogs pulled from the hoarding situation, which was covered in “filth and feces,” according to the Humane Society, only one has died. Since the rescued canines are smaller, popular breeds, the shelter suspects those hoarding the animals may have been breeding and selling them as well.

This means all of the canines need time to adjust, heal and learn about the magic of TLC before they are ready for forever homes. Thankfully, the shelter has had no trouble finding enough eager foster families to take the dogs in while they recover.

South Suburban hopes to have the five healthiest dogs available for adoption on Friday, reports the Chicago Tribune. This first batch won’t have to wait long to find their perfect match: More than 500 animal lovers have already put in applications to adopt one of the 52 pooches, including several of the paralyzed dogs.

Because of the way these pets were treated, their temperaments vary. Several of the dogs are friendly, while others are too terrified to even be touched. But the shelter is dedicated to finding all of these innocent animals a better life in a loving home.

“Our intention is that every single one will be placed in a home for adoption,” shelter employee Emily Klehm told the Chicago Tribune. “We want them to go to forever homes.”

For those who want to help these 52 sweet survivors, you can donate supplies and funds for medical expenses to the South Suburban Humane Society.