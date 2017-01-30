Making your dog a chill-out playlist? Better bone up on your reggae.

Researchers from the Scottish SPCA and the University of Glasgow recently performed a study attempting to ascertain which kind of music best relaxed dogs being kept in shelters.

For the dogs — who were outfitted with heart monitors to check out their stress levels while they listened to a variety of musical styles like Motown, pop and classical — reggae came in at the top of the stress-reducing list, with soft rock (presumably Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, etc.) coming in at a close second.

“Overall, the response to different genres was mixed highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences,” University of Glasgow professor Neil Evans said in a press release. “That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior.”

Perhaps the best news coming out of the study is that the Scottish SPCA is using its findings as an impetus to put sound systems into all of its kennels, stocked with a dog-friendly playlist.

Hopefully, the next step involves figuring out which sub-genres the dogs are into. Dub? Third-wave ska? Rocksteady? Yacht rock? Where do they stand on Hall & Oates? Loggins & Messina?