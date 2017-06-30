How You Can Help Donate 1,000 Beds to Needy Shelter Pets in Puerto Rico

Every animal deserves a comfortable place to rest its head — especially those with no one to love them.

The Humane Society of the United States, along with Kuranda and Bubba’s Beds for Shelter Friends, is trying to give the gift of comfort to more homeless pets through Operation Shelter Snuggle, an initiative that aims to put 1,000 Kuranda beds in animal shelters across Puerto Rico this summer.

Just look at the photos and you’ll understand why — sadly, most animals at shelters there sleep on hard concrete or dirt. Thanks to the program, which is a part of the Sister Shelter Project, a program of The HSUS and Maddie’s Fund, you can help with the philanthropic effort.

It’s a fundraiser with a very tangible goal. “It was so obvious that the people who work in these animal shelters want to do so much and have so little resources,” says Kimberley Alboum, director of the Emergency Placement Partner program for The Humane Society of the United States. “You go there and get sucked right into it. You so want to do good for them. They are grateful and kind.”

Click on the link below to provide a bed for an animal in Puerto Rico (Kuranda will cover the cost of shipping and Bubba’s Beds for Shelter Friends will donating time and expertise to assembling the beds).

Thanks to the kind donations of so many already, the project is almost halfway to its 1,000 bed goal — so this is a final push to help raise more before the July 4 deadline.

To purchase a bed for an animal who needs it, click here.