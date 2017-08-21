The Total Solar Eclipse Is Almost Over, But These Adorable Photos of Dogs in Eclipse Glasses Are Forever

Now that the eclipse is ending its run across the United States, you might be feeling a total eclipse of the heart — the bright part of your Monday replaced with a dark hole, much like the moon eclipsing the sun.

Don’t worry, because while the eclipse lasted minutes, the memories it created can last forever.

We are mainly talking about these photos of adorable dogs wearing eclipse glasses. They’re cute! They’re safe! They’re stylish! And they probably have no idea what’s going on.

So go ahead an relive all the splendor of the total solar eclipse by looking into the protective eyewear of these pooches.

It's almost time for the solar pugclipse! 🌒 pic.twitter.com/lvjdXpixfn — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) August 21, 2017

better than the eclipse: my dog wearing eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/mAV2oPj9ar — grayson (@softprince_) August 21, 2017

How was your eclipse experience? Mine was a little confusing, but interesting! #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/48aW0Js3YF — Willis Weather Dog (@WeatherDogKATU) August 21, 2017

Watching the solar acrips in 3D A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Doggo does an eclipse (wow a ball in front of a ball I love this) @happygoriley A post shared by John Trulli (@doggosdoingthings) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

TRIIIIPPPPPYYY!!!!!!! ☀️ A post shared by Wacha Cohen (@therealwacha) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

🎵#soundon Literally everyone today. Got my glasses on for a better view of my Luna 🌙 #solareclipse #totaleclipseoftheheart A post shared by Reppin' the Nation's Capital (@sebastianlovesluna) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

The next eclipse to pass over the U.S. will happen in April 2024, so we don’t need to wait too too long to see adorable dogs in eclipse glasses again.