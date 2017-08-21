The Total Solar Eclipse Is Almost Over, But These Adorable Photos of Dogs in Eclipse Glasses Are Forever

Now that the eclipse is ending its run across the United States, you might be feeling a total eclipse of the heart — the bright part of your Monday replaced with a dark hole, much like the moon eclipsing the sun.
Don’t worry, because while the eclipse lasted minutes, the memories it created can last forever.
We are mainly talking about these photos of adorable dogs wearing eclipse glasses. They’re cute! They’re safe! They’re stylish! And they probably have no idea what’s going on.
So go ahead an relive all the splendor of the total solar eclipse by looking into the protective eyewear of these pooches.
The next eclipse to pass over the U.S. will happen in April 2024, so we don’t need to wait too too long to see adorable dogs in eclipse glasses again.