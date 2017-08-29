Just 9 Posh Bowtie-Wearing Pups Looking Unbearably Classy and Cute

There are few things cuter than a dog. Unless of course, you add something else that is already adorable onto a dog — like a bowtie.

Luckily, plenty of pup owners have had this idea and have followed through.

Not only did these pet parents buy a piece of dashing doggie neckwear, they photographed their pooch wearing it and then put it on social media for all to enjoy. A truly terrific trifecta of decisions.

Unlike cats, who are known to have an unfortunate aversion to tiny outfits, these dogs don’t seem to mind adding a dash of class to their adorable looks.

It’s almost the end of the day, so you’ve earned this. Go ahead and enjoy these dogs in bowties.

Update: Alfie is wearing a bowtie!!! pic.twitter.com/wi6w1BLpUr — *water wave emojé* (@photosquids) August 20, 2017

How to rock a bowtie pic.twitter.com/8OwOYS1BKI — DailyDose Of Puppies (@TheDaiIyPuppy) August 26, 2017

"Dad, can you fix my bowtie?" 🐶⧓

📸: Cadence Kennedy Photography l @cadence_kennedy pic.twitter.com/zuG6vfd1KJ — Stonebridge CC (@StonebridgeCCNY) August 12, 2017

Here's my dog in her new party bow tie. pic.twitter.com/0Jy25R8E73 — Margot Wood (@margotwood) June 12, 2017

Enjoy my dog and his new found love for his bow tie. pic.twitter.com/KmZOawXxAd — Kelsey Carpenter (@Kelsobelle12) August 19, 2017

What do you think of my new bowtie from @ollieandpenny's first range 😉 #woofwoofwednesday #dogblog pic.twitter.com/ZuMx4vVHwK — My Fluffy Day (@MyFluffyDay) August 16, 2017