Attention Disney Lovers! Now Your Dogs Can Stay at Disney World Hotels with You

Does your pup idolize Pluto? Well, now he may have a chance to meet the iconic canine in person.

Walt Disney World Resorts recently announced that starting Oct. 15, dogs will be allowed to stay with their families at four Walt Disney World Resorts.

From Sunday on, guests staying at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort or the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be allowed to bring two canine companions per guest room along with them.

Walt Disney World Resorts are even rolling out the welcome mat for these four-legged guests: Each of the dog-friendly resorts will provide easy access to pet relief areas and green spaces for your pup to play in. And at check-in, every doggie visitor will be treated to a Pluto’s Welcome Kit, which includes a mat, bowl, disposable potty bags, ID tags, puppy pads and more.

While families are out at the parks, dogs can visit the full-service pet care facility on-site at Disney World for their own fun-filled days.

All dogs who are well-behaved, leash-trained and properly vaccinated are welcome to enjoy these new pet perks offered by Walt Disney World Resorts. It will only cost guests an extra $50 per night to bring their pets to Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort or the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and $75 a night to have them stay at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

To learn more about this new dog-friendly program and to plan a trip including your pooh, call 407-W-DISNEY.