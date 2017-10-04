No Water Bowl Is Safe from Mochi, the Dog with the World’s Longest Tongue

We’ve seen tall cats and long tails, but this is our first tremendous tongue.

Mochi is now the proud owner of the Guinness World Record for Longest Dog Tongue (current).

The award-winning appendage is an eye-popping 7.3 in. — that’s longer than Gene Simmons’ tongue!

Mochi, a rescue St. Bernard living in South Dakota, loves using her impressive tongue to lick up peanut butter and dribble water. She also uses it to give her family, who adopted her from Big Dogs Huge Paws, huge, sloppy kisses.

“When we open the Guinness World Records book and see Mochi’s picture in there, we’re going to feel very proud,” Carla Rickert, Mochi’s mom, told Guinness.“It will make all the slobber we’ve cleaned up over the last six-and-a-half years worth it!”

Mochi’s tongue causes her a few issues too. Because of its length, the canine’s tongue tends to pick up dirt and leaves and can make it difficult to pick up objects. Luckily, she has a supportive family who is happy to help her. They hope that seeing Mochi the record holder inspires other animal lovers to adopt pets of their own.

“Mo is resilient, comical, loving and eternally grateful and loyal to us — her forever family. This once abused and neglected pup has taught us that it’s okay to be different. We are proud of her unique feature,” Rickert added.

While Mochi has the longest dog tongue on Earth right now, the all-time record belongs to Brandy, a boxer who had a 1-ft., 5-in., tongue.