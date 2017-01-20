Dog with Impressive Tail Over 30 Inches Long Earns Guinness World Record

Longest dog tail? Yep, there’s a record for that!

The current canine owner of that Guinness World Record is Keon the Irish Wolfhound.

Keon, a tall and shaggy white dog, has a tail that measures over 30.2 inches, that’s over 2 feet!

Guinness came to the number by measuring from the tip of the dog’s tail bone (not the fur) to the top of the tail.

The dog’s name is Irish for “courageous.” Keon’s owners say the pooch fits the description, serving as a loving warrior for his family, who live together in Westerla, Belgium.

Keep your tail up, Keon!