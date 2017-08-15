Is your dog looking a little hefty? Is his collar fitting a bit too snug? Is she sneaking extra snacks from you or another member of the family? If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, it might be time to reassess your dog’s diet and exercise routine.

That’s where PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin comes in. Our trusted veterinarian and his pup Henry discuss some of the reasons why your dog may be mysteriously gaining weight in the video above.

Perhaps you’re feeding puppy food to a senior dog; some types of food are more caloric than others. Or maybe your pup is being fed way too many “people treats” (ice cream, ahem!) that are loaded with unhealthy sugar and fat. Whatever the reason, know there are smart ways to fight the battle of the barking bulge. From increasing your pup’s activity level — longer walks, more rounds of fetch, more frequent romps at the dog park — to feeding him or her healthier snacks like carrots and other dog-safe vegetables, Dr. Antin provides plenty of tips to help your pet lose the weight and gain a new lease on life.