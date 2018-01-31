Popular On-Demand Dog Walking App 'Wag!' Gets Massive $300 Million Investment

Good news for customers and fans (including their pups!) of on-demand dog walking service Wag!: One of the most popular pet startups in the country is only getting bigger and better.

On Tuesday, the No.1 dog walking and boarding mobile app announced a $300 million investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund, according to a company press release.

Wag!

Co-founded by brothers Joshua and Jonathan Viner, Wag! launched in 2015 and offers on-demand walking and boarding services for pups from New York to L.A., including more than 100 cities along the way. Walkers are available 24/7 and walks last 30 or 60 minutes. The company carefully vets its walkers and says it only invites the most trustworthy individuals to its platform. Wag! also proudly partners with local shelters in key cities, and is a sponsor of Rescue Bank, donating proceeds from every walk to help supply food for shelter dogs across the U.S.

“Jon and I are thrilled to announce the $300 million investment from SoftBank. We are going to be able to bring Wag! to many more dog owners across the country and to offer new services to our existing furry customers. We look forward to keeping more pups happy and healthy,” Joshua Viner, Co-Founder of Wag!, told PEOPLE.

Wag!

“I’m so proud to be a part of our founders’ Josh and Jon’s vision for Wag!. This investment will help us to improve the lives of so many more dogs and I hope will encourage more people to adopt pups of their own! I think Chance and Frankie were excited to hear their mom’s good news too because their tails started wagging!” said Munn in an email to PEOPLE.

According to the company’s press release, the U.S. pet services industry was an estimated $69 billion market in 2017 ($180 billion globally). Growth in the pet sector is unprecedented, and Wag! reports that its consistently growing number of walks mirrors that of the market.