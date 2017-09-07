Pets
Dogs Need Umbrellas, Too! Plus More Rainy Weather Pet Gear
Umbrellas for dogs are having a moment. They’re cute and funny, but also practical. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and in the path of Hurricane Irma, here’s some wet weather gear pet parents can invest in so their furry kids can ride out the storm.
FANCY & FRIZZ-FREE
Made for small breed dogs (less than 12 lbs.), this umbrella is perfect for the Poodle, Pomeranian or any other pedigree pup in your life.
Buy it! LESYPET Dog Umbrella, $14.99; amazon.com
IT'S RAINING (CATS &) DOGS!
This pour-protection umbrella also features a reflective lining for extra safety during evening walks. Available in multiple colors if your pup isn't into pink.
Buy it! Pet Life Pour-Protection Umbrella with Reflective Lining and Leash Holder, $13.53; amazon.com
WEATHERPROOF WOOFS
This ruggedly stylish nylon jacket will keep your pup warm and dry with its lightweight, yet sturdy design.
Buy it! RainDog Coat, $17.99; amazon.com
HAUTE HOODIE
This sleek and fashion-forward doggie raincoat has an über sturdy hood, fleece lining and is (duh) waterproof nylon.
Buy it! Push Pushi Dog Raincoat, $59.95; amazon.com
STROLLIN' IN THE RAIN
Perfect for small- to medium-sized dogs (and even cats!), this pet stroller features a mesh screen for ventilation and convenient undercarriage for toys and snack storage. Available in three- or four-wheel models and multiple colors.
Buy it! OxGord Pet Stroller, $37.95; amazon.com
FOUR FURRY FEET
These waterproof booties have multi-weather usage: pups can wear them to protect paws from rain, snow, hot pavement and irritants like thorns or broken glass. Available in multiple sizes.
Buy it! Bonve Pet Dog Shoes, $19.99; amazon.com