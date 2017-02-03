Pit Bull Puppy Survives 5-Story Jump from Building, Shelter Needs Help Paying for Care

It was a long way down for Lexi, but somehow she survived.

The 7-month-old pit bull jumped off the roof of a five story building in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Thursday and is recovering from her injuries.

“Amazingly, she lived through the trauma, but she needed immediate help,” says a post on the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Facebook page. “Lexi has two badly injured legs and is having trouble breathing — without emergency care, Lexi won’t make it. She is being rushed to Oradell Animal Hospital for life saving care RIGHT NOW!”

A spokeswoman from the shelter tells PEOPLE this is the 4th seriously injured pup the shelter has taken in this past month, and it’s hoping people will consider making a donation to help care for the dogs (click here to donate).

“Right now Lexi is stable, they tapped her chest to remove some air that was caused by the impact,” Frannie D’Annunzio told PEOPLE in an email on Friday. “She’s still having labored breathing, but her oxygen is at 100 percent.”

Lexi, who was surrendered to animal control by her owner, is resting comfortably on pain medication and her leg is splinted as she awaits an orthopedic surgery consult. The pup will most likely have surgery on Tuesday.

“We are so happy that we were able to save her,” D’Annunzio says, “even though we have quite a few other seriously injured dogs right now.”

To help the shelter care for their injured dogs, click here.