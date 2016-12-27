Family Begs for Return of Dog Who Was Taken Along with Car and Presents on Christmas Eve

Christmas wasn’t so merry for Amy Hill and her family.

On Saturday, their car was taken from outside of a Memphis, Tennessee restaurant — with some of their Christmas gifts and their beloved Boston terrier and pug mix Morty inside.

“We really want our dog back,” Hill told Memphis’s News Channel 3. “He was part of our family. Christmas was just not the same this year … we cried and it was just horrible.”

Morty has been a part of the Hill family for three years; since his disappearance, Amy has blanketed social media with information on the missing pup and a phone number and email for anyone with tips about his whereabouts. “I know the power of social media is great,” she wrote on Facebook.

Speaking to News Channel 3, young family member Skylar English expressed how much she misses her dog. “I just want him home so we can be happy again,” she said.

If you have information on Morty’s whereabouts, call 901-210-1635 or email info@lostmydoggie.com.