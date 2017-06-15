The GOP congressional baseball team mass shooting on Wednesday morning was terrifying for the men involved, as well as the entire nation.

For one Virginia-area dog who was playing at a nearby dog park, the event was also confusing and scary.

According to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, Daphne, a 50-lb. pointer mix, was playing at the Del Ray neighborhood dog park when she was spooked by the sound of gunshots and ran off.

After missing for nearly a day, the dog was thankfully found unharmed and reunited with her pet sitter.

UPDATE: You may have heard abt Daphne, who ran from Alexandria shooting scene & was lost yesterday. She was FOUND early this morning. pic.twitter.com/7Kp5L2fpmO — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 15, 2017

“Look who is safe and sound! Daphne!!! The Alexandria Police Department came to the rescue again!” reads the Animal Welfare League’s latest Facebook post. “Police Officers found her last night and were able to get her to come to them and end her day of running in fear after hearing those horrible gunshots in the morning. Officers brought her to the shelter where our Animal Control Officer met them and fed Daphne and made her comfy. Our staff were so excited to meet her! We have been in contact with Daphne’s owner and Daphne is headed home this morning. Thank you to this loving, compassionate community for pulling together and helping to make so much of yesterday’s events so much less tragic than they could have been.”

