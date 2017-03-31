PHOTO: It’s Friday! And We’re Smiling Like this Dog After Surgery

The Internet never ceases to amaze.

With the same majestic quality of a heart-shaped Dorito, a photo emerged of a dog smiling that illustrates exactly how we’re feeling going into this weekend.

The pooch, according to a tweet from @smack__that, had just had surgery, during which some mood-enhancing drugs were seemingly administered.

doggo went under for surgery and now he is DRUGGO pic.twitter.com/ZTJpqapbGq — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 27, 2017

“Doggo went under for surgery and now he is DRUGGO,” said the caption for the photo, which shows the pup lounging in a car with a goofy grin on his face.

The adorable pic, shared on Wednesday, struck a chord with lots of other people, who retweeted it more than 100,000 times (the owner wrote in another tweet that “he deserves to be twitter famous he had 7 fatty tumours taken out”).

he's hired security to deal with his newfound celebrité pic.twitter.com/lfKlECZe58 — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 30, 2017

A few days later, a follow-up photo gave a nod to the dog’s viral status.

“He’s hired security to deal with his newfound celebrité,” said the photo’s caption. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery!