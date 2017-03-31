People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Cute Pets

PHOTO: It’s Friday! And We’re Smiling Like this Dog After Surgery

By @mylomickey

Posted on

The Internet never ceases to amaze.

With the same majestic quality of a heart-shaped Dorito, a photo emerged of a dog smiling that illustrates exactly how we’re feeling going into this weekend.

The pooch, according to a tweet from @smack__that, had just had surgery, during which some mood-enhancing drugs were seemingly administered.

“Doggo went under for surgery and now he is DRUGGO,” said the caption for the photo, which shows the pup lounging in a car with a goofy grin on his face.

The adorable pic, shared on Wednesday, struck a chord with lots of other people, who retweeted it more than 100,000 times (the owner wrote in another tweet that “he deserves to be twitter famous he had 7 fatty tumours taken out”).

A few days later, a follow-up photo gave a nod to the dog’s viral status.

“He’s hired security to deal with his newfound celebrité,” said the photo’s caption. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery!