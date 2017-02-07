Dog Returned to Shelter Because She Is Deaf Receives Gift of Sign Language Training

Red is ready to learn — and thanks to a generous $1,000 grant, the deaf dog will soon be a sign language school student.

According to Denver’s FOX 31 News, who reported the story, the Wags and Menace Make a Difference Foundation is providing $1,000 to pay for the dog’s sign language training.

No one knew the dog was deaf when she arrived at the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden, Colorado. She was quickly adopted but returned after her adopted family found out she was deaf.

“After a couple of days, they realized whenever she was sleeping she wouldn’t wake up when they would clap their hands or make any noises,” shelter spokeswoman Jessi Burns told FOX 31, adding, “[Red] would not have had a chance without the grant at all.”

In a post on their Facebook page, the animal shelter described the perfect family for the adorable 2-year-old Australian cattle dog mix.

“She is in need of a special home where positive reinforcement training and sign language training is a priority,” it says. “Luckily, thanks to the generosity of Cindy A. Lee and the Wags and Menace Make a Difference Program Foundation, Red and her new family will get the training they need.”

The grant, says the post, will provide Red and her new family with sign language and hand signal classes from a certified trainer. “Because she is deaf and gets startled so easily, she would do best in a home without kids or a lot of activity,” it says. “She also may do best as the only dog in the home.”

Red’s adoption fee is $200 and includes spay surgery, initial vaccinations, a microchip and a certificate for free veterinary office visit, in addition to sign language classes funded by Cindy Lee and the non-profit Wags and Menace Make a Difference Foundation.

If you’re interested in adopting Red, call 303-278-7575.