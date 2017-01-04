Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save Family from Gas Leak

Kailey has paid it forward in a big way.

Just a month ago, the rescue dog was on death row at a shelter in Georgia after spending a year waiting to be adopted.

According to Fox 5, Suzy Chandler saved the shepherd mix just in time. Kailey’s owner decided to bring the three-year-old pup home after reading a Facebook post about the formerly abused dog and her resulting introverted behavior, which made it difficult for her to get adopted.

As a thank you for saving her life, Kailey returned the favor, sniffing out a gas leak in Chandler’s home.

“All of a sudden she just started barking and looking at us and growling, like trying to get our attention and I said well what’s the matter with her,” Chandler told Fox 5.

Thinking the dog might want to go outside, Chandler took Kailey out to the backyard, where the eager canine immediately started pulling her owner to the side of the house. There, Chandler was hit with the overwhelming smell of gas and heard a loud rushing sound.

Chandler immediately called 911 to report the leak and protect her family and neighborhood.

“I just don’t take the chances on people lives like this, it is a dangerous situation,” said Chandler.

Thanks to Kailey’s keen nose and Chandler’s quick response, the leak was resolved before anyone was hurt. The proud owner hopes the story inspires other to bring a furry hero into their lives.

“If you have the space, you have room in your heart to take in a needy animal, to love on them, I mean it comes back to you tenfold,” she shared.