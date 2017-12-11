‘Tis the season for heartwarming stories — and this one about a woman and her rescue dog is a doozy.

In the clip above, from Pets Best Insurance Services, Rachel details the fertility struggles she and her husband faced when trying to get pregnant with their first child. In the midst of the stress, they decided to adopt a rescue dog, Apollo.

“Apollo was there for me when I had my lows of lows,” Rachel says of the pup, whom she “fell in love with” at the shelter.

Though always loving and protective, there was one day when Apollo left his snout resting on Rachel’s abdomen for an extended period of time. She snapped photos of the sweet moment and remembered finding it unusual for him, but didn’t think too hard beyond that.

Three weeks later, Rachel’s life changed forever when she had a positive pregnancy test, and nine months later, welcomed her son, Donovan.

Though Apollo was your typical high-energy dog, “when that baby came home, I’d never seen Apollo so gentle,” Rachel recalled. Now two-and-a-half years later, “he’s a big brother to my son,” she says, adding that it’s obvious how much he loves his human sibling.