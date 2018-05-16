You and Your Dog Can Now Get Matching Pool Floats and Summer Will Never Be the Same

BarkShop
Kelli Bender
May 16, 2018 02:24 PM

Stand down swan raft, your moment in the summer sun is over.

Animal lovers! Behold the new dog and owner matching pool floats from BarkShop and Funboy.

Funboy is the mastermind behind the luxury floats you’ve probably seen in celebrity instagrams from summers past, and BarkShop is a dog product genius.

The results are chic, silly and durable floats that ensure you and your pup will be racking up rays from the sun and likes on social media.

BarkShop

This new matching pet and owner product comes in two styles: pink Retro Convertible and lush Yacht Dog.

BarkShop
BarkShop

Each of the dog floats are available online at BarkShop or Funboy for $59 or you can get the bundle that includes the matching dog and owner floats for $169.

All of the products are made of puncture-resistant vinyl, so you don’t have to worry about puppy paws, and they come with compartments that can hold treats, ice, toys and drinks.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now