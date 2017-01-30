Dog on Price is Right Receives Priceless Gift: A Forever Home

The ending line “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered” has been a signature of The Price is Right for decades.

But the show does more for animal rights than just support spay and neuter programs; the CBS daytime hit also helps find homes for pets.

Monday marks the start of Pet Adoption Week on The Price is Right, where lucky shelter pets get to show off for countless prospective pet parents on national TV.

The first featured pup, Trinket, has already found her forever home thanks to the show’s taping. The fluffy white dog with an adorable underbite is now the fur baby of Sherry Rehfeld, who knows this little cutie is priceless.

“I adopted Trinket the day after she appeared on the show. When she jumped in my lap I knew she chose me. I didn’t have a chance to say no. She is doing just fine. Loves to play and go for walks. She also loves car rides. Jumps in the car herself and lays in her bed as I drive across town. She is a very loving dog and is a healthy eater, loves her treats and is learning her commands. She will have a forever home here,” Rehfeld gushed, detailing what Trinket has been up to since appearing on the show.

Just because this cutie has a home, doesn’t mean there aren’t other pets who need you. Tune in to The Price Is Right on CBS all week to see more adorable animals looking to find a family to call their own.