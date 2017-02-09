Dog Loves Giving Hugs to Any New Yorker Who Needs Them

Louboutina, or Loubie, is doing some crucial volunteer work.

According to Time Out New York, the five-year-old golden retriever loves spending her free time giving hugs on the sidewalks of New York City.

Loubie has a special knack for spotting the humans who could really use a hug, and the pup isn’t shy about saddling up to offer her affection. She can usually be found on 5th Ave. and 14th St., hanging out with her owner, Cesar.

Cesar says the compassionate canine started holding hands over three years ago, which eventually evolved into giving hugs. Obviously, he doesn’t have any complaints about the adorable behavior and is happy to share the love.

For those of you not living in N.Y.C., you can enjoy a vicarious squeeze by following Louboutina’s Instagram (@louboutinanyc), which already has over 13,000 fans.