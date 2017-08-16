Bark to School: Very Good Boy Can't Wait to Get on Doggie School Bus

Think back to when you were an 8-year-old and you heard the tinkling of the ice cream truck traveling down your street on a summer day.

It was exciting, right? You’d quickly root out the right amount of change and bound for the door.

That’s how this dog feels, only his ice cream truck is a doggie school bus.

Rudy is one of the many very good canines that Oregon-based Doggie School Bus picks up for a full day of play and socialization.

Unlike many kids morosely awaiting the start of the school season, Rudy literally leaps at the chance to board the bus and head to school.

It’s no surprise he is an A+ student.