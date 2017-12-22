10 Ideal Gifts for Your Friend Who Can’t Stop Talking About Their Dog

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Is your favorite person in the world your dog? Then these gifts are for you.
ROVER RELAXATION
Buy it! Namaste Home With My Dog Sweatshirt, $23.90; etsy.com
HOW IT'S MADE
Buy it! Dog Blueprints, $185.00; uncommongoods.com
SOCK IT TO ME
Buy it! Socksmith Women's Corgi Socks, $9.50; amazon.com
DOG COLLAR
Buy it! Patches The Pup Pendant, $34.00; uncommongoods.com
FOR DOGE LOVERS ONLY
Buy it! Funny Doge Shower Curtain, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Not a Morning Dog Decorative Pillow, $42.00; upcountryinc.com
RAINING JUST DOGS
Buy it! Choose Your Dog Breed Umbrella, $28.00; uncommongoods.com
CHILL HOT DOG
Buy it! Mokuyobi Chill Dog Patch, $11.00; Amazon.com
JUST LIKE ME
Buy it! Custom Dog Pet Portrait Pillow, $227.40; etsy.com
PEEK-A-BOO
Buy it! PetPeek Fence Window for Pets, $38.99; amazon.com