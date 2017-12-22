10 Ideal Gifts for Your Friend Who Can’t Stop Talking About Their Dog

Is your favorite person in the world your dog? Then these gifts are for you.

By @kbendernyc

ROVER RELAXATION

Buy it! Namaste Home With My Dog Sweatshirt, $23.90; etsy.com

HOW IT'S MADE 

Buy it! Dog Blueprints, $185.00; uncommongoods.com

SOCK IT TO ME

Buy it! Socksmith Women's Corgi Socks, $9.50; amazon.com

DOG COLLAR

Buy it! Patches The Pup Pendant, $34.00; uncommongoods.com

FOR DOGE LOVERS ONLY

Buy it! Funny Doge Shower Curtain, $19.99; amazon.com

SOCK IT TO ME

Buy it! Not a Morning Dog Decorative Pillow, $42.00; upcountryinc.com

RAINING JUST DOGS

Buy it! Choose Your Dog Breed Umbrella, $28.00; uncommongoods.com

CHILL HOT DOG

Buy it! Mokuyobi Chill Dog Patch, $11.00; Amazon.com

JUST LIKE ME

Buy it! Custom Dog Pet Portrait Pillow, $227.40; etsy.com

PEEK-A-BOO

Buy it! PetPeek Fence Window for Pets, $38.99; amazon.com

