PHOTO: Facebook Reacts to Photo of Dog Left Tied to Tree in New Hampshire

You know people care about you when your photo has been shared more than 8,000 times on Facebook.

That’s the case for the sad-looking pup here, who was found alone early on Wednesday morning, apparently left tied to a tree in New Hampshire.

“Early this morning the Bow Police received a call regarding a possible abandoned dog on Vaughn Road,” said a Facebook post from the Bow Police Department that day. “The dog had been left tied to a tree and appeared to have been there for a lengthy period of time. When the officer arrived the dog was resting inside the vehicle of the person who reported this incident.”

The post said the pup was taken to the Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord and scanned for a microchip, but one wasn’t found.

Later in the day, another post said the police were in contact with an owner.

“We have been contacted by the dog’s owner,” said the update. “We are still investing the circumstances. Thank you for helping us get the word out.”

The pic of the dog sitting in leaves received more than 3,000 comments from outraged people.

“Heartless & cruel,” wrote one. “Hope that pup finds a loving new home.”