WATCH: Dog with No Musical Talent Interrupts Orchestra Performance, Gets Applause Anyways

Cutest moment in classical music. 😍😍😍Vienna Chamber Orchestra – Ola Rudner, Conductor – Fazıl Say, Piano – Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmir pic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae — Fazıl Say (@fazilsaymusic) June 27, 2017

Who says you need to master an instrument to be part of an acclaimed orchestra? This dog doesn’t know how to play squat — he just showed up.

Of course, the rules are different for dogs.

On June 20, a canine with an ear for classical music decided to saunter into a performance of Mendelssohn’s ‘Italian’ Symphony No. 4 by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra at Turkey’s International İzmir Festival, reports Classical FM.

The dog took the best seat in the house, settling down right beside one of the orchestra’s violinists, a move that elicited laughter and applause from the audience. Somehow, showing praise-worthy personal restraint, the group played on, resisting the temptation to pet the adorable intruder.

We don’t know if the Vienna Chamber Orchestra had a mascot before, but they certainly have one now.