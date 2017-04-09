PHOTO: Dog Checks Out the View from a Cat Tree

Cat trees — what’s all the fuss about? One dog decided to find out.

A large pooch who grew up with two cats happily sits atop one of the feline climbing structures in a photo shared by Reddit user @TheOrdner — and the pic has received more than 1 million views so far.

In comments, the dog’s owner says it’s an “awkward” climb for the dog up the tall tree, which is secured with screws in the wall. Apparently, this isn’t the only feline product this pup is into.

“He reaaally enjoys cat toys,” writes @TheOrdner. “Generally small things are his favorites. He throws them in the air to catch them again. And his greatest hobby is to shred everything made out of Paper to pieces.”

Could catnip be far behind?