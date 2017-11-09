Stop What You Are Doing and Get Matching Pajamas with Your Dog

Hey dog people! We see you.

You aren’t shy about showing your deep devotion to your fur baby. They go everywhere with you, know all your secrets, are basically an extension of your body … so why aren’t you guys dressing alike?

Fabdog has an easy and comfy fix for that. The canine clothing retailer recently dropped several sets of matching dog and human pajamas that have pup parents the world over wagging their tails.

The company is currently offering four different style of these amazing creations, each priced at $50, which look perfect for those new to dressing their dog and also ideal for fireside naps, tree trimming, cookie eating and just about any other holiday activity you can think of.

Unfortunately, all four of the styles, which come in flannel and thermal fabric, are currently sold out. But don’t fret: these fabdog exclusives are set to be back in stock on Nov. 25, so pop them on your wish list now.

If you can’t wait that long to see you pooch in PJs, the company does have pajama sets just for canines available.