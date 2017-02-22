Dog Helps Dig Out Owner Trapped Under Collapsed Snow Fort

A Nova Scotia man says his dog came to his aid when he was trapped underneath a collapsed snow fort.

It happened on Saturday, according to Global News, who reported the story, when the roof of a snow fort they were building came crashing down on Steve Bayers, his son, and his son’s friend.

“We were all trapped,” Bayers said. “I knew it was very serious when my arms were pinned underneath me and my leg, my heel was into my back and my foot was twisted up and I couldn’t get any of my limbs free.”

Things could have gone from bad to worse, but Bayers’ dog Zoose, 5, came to their aid immediately.

“The dog dug in and started to pull the back of my jacket and I knew at that point, if I could get an arm or a leg free and get my leg untwisted, I had a chance of getting out and helping the kids,” Bayers said. “[Zoose] was the inspiration. I can’t say it enough.”

When Bayers was finally free, a friend heard his calls for help and jumped into action, too, shoveling to get the kids out. Bayers suffered a broken fibula and twisted knee in the ordeal, Global News reported, and his son, Ben, received a minor concussion, and the friend, Adam Inch, was uninjured.

The story said Bayers wanted to share what happened to raise awareness of this type of snow accident.

“This isn’t our first snow fort,” he said. “We’ve built tons of snow forts in the past and the goal is to get outside and do things with your kids and have fun, and this one just went wrong.”