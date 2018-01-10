Fitspo for Doggos: 12 Healthy Must-Haves to Help Your Pup Shed Excess Pounds in the New Year
From tailored, human-grade food subscription services to new dog-walker apps and even an indoor pet treadmill, here are a bunch of ways to work weight-loss hacks into your dog’s life in 2018 and beyond
Posted on
More
1 of 12
New Food: The Farmer's Dog
The Farmer's Dog is a canine meal subscription service that makes it easy to keep your dog fit. Like a pup-tastic version of Blue Apron, personalized meal packs are sent to your doorstep, with the added bonus of specifically calculated caloric values to meet your dog's daily nutritional needs.
PEOPLE's Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin is a proponent of fresh dog food subscription services, "when they're coming from a reputable source that ensures the food has all the important vitamins and minerals necessary for pets, as well as appropriate macronutrient breakdowns (protein: fat: carbohydrate ratios)."
Indeed, The Farmer's Dog assures us that board-certified veterinary nutritionists carefully formulate each recipe to be complete and balanced according to AAFCO standards, while using all human-grade ingredients.
Buy it! The Farmer's Dog; prices range from less than $3/day and up
2 of 12
New Bowl: Outward Hound Fun Feeder
If you're often telling your dog to slow his roll while digging into his dish, Outward Hound's innovative bowl can help. Aside from the health risks involved with rapid eating (choking, regurgitation, bloat), the product promotes a slow-feeding approach more in line with how nature intended dogs to forage back in their wild wolf ancestor days.
Buy it! Outward Hound Fun Feeder, $9.86; Amazon.com
3 of 12
New Gear: Kurgo Step & Strobe Dog Shoes
If you don't have an active dog now, that will soon change with these great-looking performance shoes. These Kurgo Step-n-Strobe dog shoes are ideal for any terrain, protecting your pup's paws from cold snow, salty sidewalks, or very hot surfaces like asphalt and sand in the summer. No more excuses! Bring your hound for a hike with you, year-round, and even at night. Plus, the LED lights are a bonus for safety, protection and keeping track of your pup.
Buy it! Kurgo Step & Strobe Dog Shoes, $60; Kurgo.com
4 of 12
New Treat: Polkadog Cod Skins
More like a treat than a chew, Polkadog's Cod Skins are a healthy, nutrition-packed substitute for rawhide and bone-based pet products. Plus, your cat can eat them too! Full of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, these fish sticks will make your dog's regular treats seem like junk food in comparison.
"Cod is a fish that is low in fat," says product creator Deb Suchman. "Our Cod Skins have a fat content of 2 percent, so they are also low in fat. Good snacks for dogs looking to shed some winter weight."
According to Dr. Evan Antin, PEOPLE's Pet Vet, "Supplemental treats are great and can be used for training purposes, as well." He reinforced that "fish skin treats can help supplement omega-3 fatty acids."
Buy it! Polkadog Cod Skins, $10.99; Polkadog.com
5 of 12
New App: Barkly Pets On-Demand Dog Walkers
Just because you're unable to get home to your dog during the middle of the day, doesn't mean he or she should stay home like a couch potato. The new Barkly app takes dog-walking a step further by inviting owners to access a network of insured, background-checked and highly trained pet professionals. Currently available in urban centers such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston and Philadelphia.
Buy it! Barkly App, 30 minute walks range from $16-$24
6 of 12
New Game: Hyper Pet K-9 Kannon
Your dog will have no idea he or she is exercising when you whip out this superior tennis ball launcher. Run, Fido, run!
Buy it! Hyper Pet K-9 Kannon, $32.73; Amazon.com
7 of 12
New Beverage: The Honest Kitchen Beef Bone Broth with Turmeric
Here's a truly healthy treat that is an all-natural source of joint-supporting collagen and chondroitin plus turmeric, which is known to reduce inflammation and support flexibility. Not only that, adding Bone Broth to your dog's water bowl between meals will result in greater water intake, yet another healthy benefit for any pet who's trying to slim down.
Dr. Evan Antin, PEOPLE's Pet Vet, says he's sure bone broth "helps with electrolyte balance and iron in the diet." But, he also warns owners to "be careful not to oversupplement iron, as some dogs can be sensitive to it leading to liver issues."
Buy it! The Honest Kitchen Beef Bone Broth with Turmeric, $13.71; Amazon.com
8 of 12
New Toy: Qwizl
Treat your dog ... to a little extra exercise (and mental stimulation). This award-winning toy from West Paw, one of the best small companies in America according to Forbes, says Qwizl is "perfect for any pups who have to spend time indoors and need a toy to keep their minds occupied and stomachs full."
Buy it! West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Puzzle, $17.95; Amazon.com
9 of 12
New Approach: Dog Pacer Treadmill
Treadmills ... for dogs? You petcha! "Pet safe treadmills are a terrific way to help keep pets active," says PEOPLE's Pet Vet Evan Antin. "Not all pets understand or enjoy treadmills, but often learn to use them with some positive reinforcement training (i.e. treats)."
While owners of overweight animals may want to limit the treats, a treadmill for dogs can help your pet get the 30-45 minutes of exercise they require daily (especially during poor weather, or for pets recovering from an injury). The Dog Pacer website reminds us that "dogs are not meant to sleep all day, be carried everywhere, or be couch potatoes." Indeed, exercise is crucial for a dog's wellbeing, and it's a great way to calm them down, keep them relaxed while you're out of the house, improve joints, strengthen bones and enhance mental alertness. All of the above can help reduce vet bills, too.
Buy it! Dog Pacer Treadmill, $469.95; ValleyVet.com
10 of 12
New Vitamins & Supplements: Fetch Fuel
As our beloved dogs grow older, their mobility lessens and some gain weight or lose muscle due to aging and improper nutrition. Fetch Fuel set out to craft convenient, tasty supplements that provide the necessary nutrients many dog foods lack. The product combines high-quality, human-grade nutrients that our dogs need into a variety of flavored sauces that eliminate stressful pills and messy powders without relying on extra treats.
PEOPLE's Pet Vet Evan Antin says, "Certain supplements are great for dogs, such as omega-3 fatty acids (keeps coats healthy and hydrated during cold months), probiotics (for pets with sensitive GI tracts) and joint care supplements (as osteoarthritis can be more apparent in colder months, just like in people)." That said, he advises if "your pet is eating a quality dog food, with sufficient amounts of micronutrients (vitamins/minerals), multivitamins usually aren't necessary."
Buy it! Fetch Fuel, prices range from $19.95 to $33.95
11 of 12
New Chew: I and Love and You Free Ranger Beef Bully Stix
PEOPLE's Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin says, "Bully sticks can help with slowing down the progression of dental disease." But that's not the only reason to buy these for your pup. High in protein and low in fat, the I and Love and You bully stick is a treat that lasts, keeping your dog occupied and his tummy full, over a sufficiently long period of time.
Buy it! I and Love and You Free Ranger Beef Bully Stix Grain-Free Dog Chews, $29.94; Amazon.com
12 of 12
New Purr-spective: Laser Cat Toy (for Dogs!)
Made for cats, sure, but laser toys are equally good at getting your dog up and running. Give your dog's instinct to chase a boost without the complication of losing balls under furniture; fun for smaller indoor pups as well as larger dogs stuck inside due to inclement weather.
Buy it! Whisker City Laser Toy, $4.99; PetSmart.com
See Also
More
More
Two Dog Owners Claim Their Pets Died Following Grooming Appointments at New Jersey Pet Smart
Rare Newborn Baby Pygmy Hippo 'Holly Berry' Could Give Fiona a Run for Her Money (See Pics!)
When Lemurs Attack! BBC Reporter Is Literally Mobbed by Gang of Frenzied Primates During News Segment
25-Ton Whale Lends Helping Fin to Protect Tiny Human from Dangerous 15-Ft. Shark
Nicole Richie Embarrasses Her Kids & Their Pet Lizard By Dancing While Giving the Reptile a Bath