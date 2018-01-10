Fitspo for Doggos: 12 Healthy Must-Haves to Help Your Pup Shed Excess Pounds in the New Year

New Food: The Farmer's Dog

The Farmer's Dog is a canine meal subscription service that makes it easy to keep your dog fit. Like a pup-tastic version of Blue Apron, personalized meal packs are sent to your doorstep, with the added bonus of specifically calculated caloric values to meet your dog's daily nutritional needs.

PEOPLE's Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin is a proponent of fresh dog food subscription services, "when they're coming from a reputable source that ensures the food has all the important vitamins and minerals necessary for pets, as well as appropriate macronutrient breakdowns (protein: fat: carbohydrate ratios)."

Indeed, The Farmer's Dog assures us that board-certified veterinary nutritionists carefully formulate each recipe to be complete and balanced according to AAFCO standards, while using all human-grade ingredients.

Buy it! The Farmer's Dog; prices range from less than $3/day and up