Reward for Info About Senior Dog Found in Maine Trash Pile Reaches $1,000

Built tough — perhaps that should be the motto of Motto, a small senior pup abandoned in a pile of trash in Lewiston, Maine.

WCSH 6 News reports the horribly neglected Chihuahua was found on May 8 and brought to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society for help.

A Facebook post shared on Wednesday by the shelter said that the dog had a noticeable rotting odor when he arrived and was foaming at the mouth.

“The smell was unbearable, we employees could hardly stomach the smell, I can’t imagine what this little dog was going through,” said operations manager Zachary Black.

Motto was brought to a local veterinary hospital, where Dr. Stephen Kinney determined that he had “the worst case of dental neglect I have ever seen.”

“The inside of his mouth was one big ulcer,” the post said, “and all of his teeth were rotting away.”

The senior dog had all of his teeth removed, is now receiving multiple mouth cleanings a day, the post said.

In an email to PEOPLE on Friday, Black said Motto is recovering well following his dental surgery.

“Today he left the vet hospital and is headed to his foster home. His foster mom has lots of experience with neglected and sick animals. While in her care he will receive his medications, special diet and be totally pampered! We are so thankful for everyone who has shared his story, donated to his medical fund, and helped us spread awareness for pets like Motto.”

A Facebook update on Friday said a reward for information about the pup had reached $1,000.

“REWARD DOUBLED. Our friends at City Cab Lewiston have donated $500 — making the reward for successful information leading to the owner of Motto, $1,000,” said the post.

People with leads are encouraged to contact the Lewiston Police Department and ask for Animal Control Officer, Wendell Strout.

WCSH reported that the dog’s name was found on his collar but there was no address.

To donate to Motto’s medical care, click here.